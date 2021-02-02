Jay White warns The Elite for "cheap ripoff" Bullet Club reunions

Jay White finally made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling at the on-going Road To New Beginning tour. Switchblade launched a brutal assault on Tomohiro Ishii, who was the last man to pin White, as he went on a short hiatus from the company.

In the aftermath of his return, Jay White sent a clear message to Ishii and also took shots at the Bullet Club reunions that have taken place outside of NJPW.

King Switch put Kenny Omega and The Elite on notice by indirectly taking shots at them for recreating the past. White also made it clear that he absolutely belongs to the Bullet Club.

"I'm still Bullet Club, I'm real Bullet Club. This is real Bullet Club right here. We're not a cheap ripoff trying to recreate the past, trying to regain some relevance and doing corny reunions just so you could sell s**tty t-shirts."

Here is what Jay White said, as he also explained why he decided to take some time off following his Wrestle Kingdom 15 loss (contains explicit language):

Road to THE NEW BEGINNING Night 9 Feb.1 2021 Backstage comments!



🔻WATCH NOW🔻https://t.co/7sUhIdIs6d

🔻無料公開中！🔻



2/1(月) Road to THE NEW BEGINNING のBSコメントを #新日本プロレスワールド で無料公開中❗️本日もごご6:00から生配信🎥✨



.@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/uqBiMnk9kg — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 2, 2021

Most recently, former Bullet Club members who are currently working with AEW, reunited the band, as Kenny Omega got back on good terms with The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers.

Jay White's recent return to New Japan Pro Wrestling

Jay White is not WWE bound

Jay White finally made his highly awaited return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and targeted Tomohiro Ishii. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is determined to put the Stone Pitbull in his place, especially for the fact that Ishii's win at the G1 Climax over White prevented him from getting his hands on the double gold.

Now that Jay White is back for good, he is set for a match against Tomohiro Ishii. The match is yet to be announced by New Japan officials, however, it is likely to be confirmed given the actions Switchblade pulled-off recently. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will be aiming to win the double gold off Kota Ibushi or whoever is champion soon.