JBL and WWE Hall of Famer turn down AEW star’s $10 bounty offer

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 10, 2025 18:39 GMT
WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons recently interacted with an AEW star who offered them a $10 bounty. The latter tried to hire The APA to deal with his rivals in All Elite Wrestling, but the interaction did not go as planned.

Danhausen recently bumped into JBL and Ron Simmons at a convention. Without any hesitation, the fan favorite tried to hire the two legends to take care of his long-time AEW rivals, The Gunns. The 34-year-old referred to Austin and Colten Gunn as "The A** Boys," and the WWE Hall of Famers seemed interested in his offer, until he revealed it was only for $10.

A video posted on the AEW star's Instagram said that he has made a deal with The APA to deal with Austin and Colten Gunn. JBL even highlighted that he has dealt with their father, Billy Gunn, back in the day. Therefore, he has no problem taking care of his sons. However, Danhausen revealed that he has only a can of Coke Zero, an apple, and a $10 bill to offer. The two legends responded with a puzzled look, which led the fan favorite to exit.

"Danhausen has made a deal with Jibble and Ron Simons or more famously known as The A** Pounding Agency to take care of those pesky A** Boys once and for all," Danhausen on Instagram.

Check out the funny interaction below:

John Bradshaw Layfield and Ron Simmons were a part of an iconic tag team in WWE known as The APA. The two stars' gimmick revolved around being hired muscle for other superstars, which often made them similar to bounty hunters in their careers. That is why Danhausen was keen on hiring them against The Gunns.

JBL thought Ron Simmons would give Danhausen's offer a "DAMN!"

Danhausen's offer was hilarious for The APA. The WWE Hall of Famers were extremely confused by the AEW star's pitch. Ron Simmons said that it was the dumbest thing he had ever heard. However, JBL believed Simmons would say his iconic "Damn!" catchphrase.

The exchange had Layfield laughing uncontrollably. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted he thought Simmons was about to deliver his iconic catchphrase, which would have made the segment even more hilarious. He said:

"I though you're gonna say 'Damn!'"

In the last few seconds of the video, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion even threw Danhausen’s apple back at him before calling him out for his strange offer. It was a hilarious interaction between these wrestling celebrities that has been garnering a lot of attention on social media.

