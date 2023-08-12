Jeff Hardy challenged to a singles match for the first time in 455 days by WWE Hall of Famer

What looks to be an action-packed match has just been added to the card for the next episode of AEW Dynamite. This will feature WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett going up against Jeff Hardy.

On the latest episode of Rampage, it was announced that in partnership with the Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game, there will be a Death Match of the same name, which will take place. The bout will have no rules.

This will be Jeff Hardy's first singles match since he took on Adam Cole on May 18 last year, and he will aim to get the best of the legend. Jarrett challenged Hardy to bring who he can, as he plans on bringing his crew, and who knows what chaos will arise once these two groups cross paths.

The two veterans will once again take each other to task in a battle that will surely test their grit and determination. Both men have made a name for themselves in the industry over the past few decades, and fans can be assured that they will leave everything in the ring once again.

