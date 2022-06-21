"It’s like somebody almost having cancer" - Former WWE Superstar reflects on his own addiction in wake of Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest 

Jeff Hardy is unfortunately no stranger to having run-ins with the law. After his recent arrest, lifelong friend and former WWE Superstar Shannon Moore shed some light on his own addiction and how he relates to Jeff.

Moore and The Hardys befriended each other when they were kids as they grew up together in North Carolina. Shannon would then be trained by Matt and Jeff before following them into WWE. Moore was last seen with Matt at WrestleCade in 2021, but has not made any AEW appearances at all.

Shannon Moore recently joined Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW. The star shared his own experiences with addiction, taking a more empathetic approach to Jeff Hardy's recent DUI arrest.

"One thing I do understand more so now than then, even at that time I had my own addiction problems myself. Now I work in the addiction field and I’m pretty much a licensed counselor. Looking back now, addiction doesn’t discriminate. Until we educate ourselves. You can’t beat addiction, all you can do is understand how to live without using," the star said. (12:28 onward)

Moore continued, noting how he believes addiction needs to be treated and approached.

"Until you’ve actually walked in those shoes, you have to look at it as somebody being sick. After I went through [addiction], it’s like somebody almost having cancer. You have to treat the cancer. At this moment, whenever I see stuff like that, especially with my best friend, its like are you tired of being sick and tired?" Moore added. (14:14 onward).

Jeff's arrest came at an unfortunate time, as The Hardys were rumored to have been slated to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Jeff Hardy will have a long road ahead of him as he tries to get clean and adhere to Tony Khan's stipulations for his return.

Shannon Moore was responsible for Jeff Hardy's well-being after bringing the star into TNA back in 2010

During the same podcast, Moore commented on how bringing Jeff Hardy into TNA resulted in the promotion looking to him to set the star straight.

"I guess I signed up – if you will - to be in that position. When we went back to TNA I called Jeff at that point, and you know, talk to [Jeff] Jarrett. That was a decision and I guess I talked to Jeff about coming back and I was part of him coming back [to TNA] at that time," Shannon said. (11:15 onward).

Jeff Hardy would go on to have far more success in TNA than Shannon Moore, as the star captured the World Championship by 2011. While the stars were initially rumored to be have been signed as a tag team, they would ultimately compete against each other.

