Jeff Hardy names his ideal opponents for a Triangle Ladder Match

The Young Bucks and FTR have had a deep-rooted feud, and after a recent interview, Jeff Hardy revealed that The Hardys might just as soon be entwined in a feud between the two teams.

The Bucks and FTR are both one-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. They have also stepped into the ring with nearly the entire tag-team division. While the two teams may not be as iconic as The Hardys at this stage, the AEW stars are likely on their way to becoming legends of the industry.

During his appearance on AEW Uncensored, Jeff Hardy initially picked Top Flight as his next ladder match opponents before realizing how young the two still are.

"Definitely Top Flight — no! I'm sorry. They're way younger. They have a huge career ahead of them. FTR and The Young Bucks.” Hardy pointed out. - (H/T: Fightful)

The two teams are currently 1 for 1 after two tag-team bouts against each other. While neither team currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championships, according to their large fan followings, they could rationally be considered to be on top of the division.

Jeff Hardy believes that The Young Bucks and FTR are the number one tag teams in AEW

During the same interview, Jeff Hardy praised both teams and even extended his praise to the entire tag-team division in AEW.

“Well, totally like first and foremost, FTR and The Young Bucks are like number one. The tag team situation in AEW is just so sick. It's crazy. Anybody who wants to work I mean, we're willing to work,” Jeff Hardy said. - (H/T: Fightful)

Jeff Hardy is currently still competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, meaning fans will have to wait some time for this dream bout to happen. But with the Young Bucks lurking on the horizon, The Hardys might just face one of the teams very soon.

