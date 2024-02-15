Jeff Hardy possibly suffers a horrific injury

Jeff Hardy is popular for his extreme moves and hardcore matches. He, along with his brother Matt Hardy, has been in some of the most extreme matches, but even he can't avoid botches and injuries. He seemed to experience one such botch in his match against Sammy Guevara at AEW Rampage. This is certain to raise concerns about his well-being.

It happened when Sammy Guevara tried to execute a high-flying move, a shooting star press on Hardy and inadvertently hit The Charismatic Enigma in the face with his knee.

Check out the video:

Sammy and Jeff were involved in a no-DQ match, which was the first match for Guevara after the Battle of the Belts IX show last month.

Injuries are serious business in an industry that's built on skills and in-ring maneuvers and a big injury could even mean the end of a wrestler's career. Here's hoping that the botch wasn't as big and serious as it looked.

Jeff Hardy could turn heel in AEW

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy have had incredible careers in wrestling, and are currently signed with Tony Khan's AEW. The two have been in some feuds, but both the Hardys have spoken about how they are apparently not happy with the way the company is booking them.

Wrestlers not happy with their companies and doing something about it is a common trope in the world of wrestling. It could be the perfect time for Jeff and Matt Hardy to turn heel and run amock on the roster. The Hardys have been an integral part of the AEW roster and also had a stable, The Hardy Party, which they disbanded. The Hardy Party was a stable comprising the Hardys and Private Party members, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.

