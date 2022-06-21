Former WWE Superstar shares impactful advice for Jeff Hardy after his recent controversy (Exclusive)

Jeff Hardy has faced very public personal difficulties throughout his career. In a recent exclusive interview, Hardy's real-life childhood friend Shannon Moore shared his own experience with addiction and some life-changing advice for Jeff.

The AEW star is currently suspended without pay following his most recent DUI arrest. AEW President Tony Khan stated that the suspension would be in place until Hardy undergoes treatment. Before the controversy, Jeff and his brother Matt were even rumored to be up for an AEW Tag Team Championship reign.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Shannon Moore shared his own experience with addiction and what led to him changing for the better.

"For me it was the consequences. I was nearly homeless, my addiction was bigger than my finances. I had all this stuff going on in my life, but until I reached the point where everything was going to go away – including my life. I had no choice but to either change for the better or end up dead or in prison for the rest of my life," Moore shared. (15:45 onward).

Moore continued by sharing the advice he believes will be most helpful to Jeff:

"Just listen. If I were going to give Jeff some advice it would be: you gotta listen to the professionals, man. Go with what people that’s been through it and overcame it, you’ve gotta listen. I had to learn to just shut up and do. I know that whenever I’m sick or with that addiction? My first thought’s wrong. You’re not in a sound mind to make decisions," the star said. (16:52 onward)

At the time of his addiction, Moore would eventually receive help from Road Dogg, who the star stated saved his life. As the stars share a similar background, it certainly isn't too late for Jeff Hardy to turn his situation around and get the help he needs,

Vince Russo believes that Jeff Hardy will only get better once no promotion will sign him anymore

During Sportskeeda's most recent edition of Writing with Russo, the wrestling legend stated that he only believes Jeff Hardy will change if he no longer gets opportunities.

"Bro, I honestly believe the only thing that could possibly straighten this guy's life out is when he can't get a job in wrestling anymore. Bro maybe that's the rock bottom but man, bro, the wrestling industry, you cannot continue to enable him." (7:18 onward)

While Russo's words are harsh, substance abuse has resulted in many tragic passings within the wrestling industry. Jeff Hardy's legacy as a performer is unquestioned, we can only hope he can defeat his personal demons and be his best self outside of the ring too.

