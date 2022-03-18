"Why am I even still here?" - Jeff Hardy reflects on his final days in WWE

Jeff Hardy was separated from his brother Matt for quite some time before debuting in AEW. Matt was overseeing new talent in his Hardy Family Office, while Jeff seemed stuck in mediocrity at WWE.

The Charismatic Enigma's final run in WWE was terribly received, and the star was shockingly released in December 2021. Last week, he made his triumphant return and came to the rescue of his brother.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff Hardy revealed that he often thought about leaving WWE for AEW. He also proclaimed that he feels valued in All Elite Wrestling, compared to his most recent time in WWE.

"Yeah, I thought about that many times, yeah. Anybody from AEW would say ‘Hey man, how long have you got?’ ‘A little under two years, man!’ whatever. But that was ultimately the plan, depending on how things went throughout those two years. I mean, I’m in good shape but I’m pretty beat up, so I don’t know how much longer I’ve got. So I just want to make the most of the time I do have. Let’s get this in while I can! I feel valued now," Jeff Hardy said. (01:06:53)

He went on to discuss how his release came about:

“It felt right in the moment, I wasn’t trying to get released!" Hardy continued. "Just thinking about Survivor Series and how fun that was, the connection with the crowd and how bad they wanted me to win, made me think back to Sumerslam. I was there all day for nothing, and I thought ‘Why am I even here?’ You know? I was so excited to be a part of it, but I just wasn’t involved. Not just at Sumerslam, but like ‘Why am I even still here in WWE? What’s my purpose?’ Because it didn’t feel like I had much of one.” (01:06:11)

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy had a sucessful AEW debut

During the most recent AEW Rampage, the Hardy Brothers united and successfully competed against Matt's former proteges Private Party.

Fans were treated to Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb as he put away Isaiah Kassidy. After this victory, the brothers could be setting themselves up for a full fledged feud against the Andrade Family Office.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to AEW's blockbuster shows to see how the story unfolds.

