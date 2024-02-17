Jeff Hardy’s over 640-day losing streak continues in AEW

Jeff Hardy continued his losing streak on this week's episode of AEW Rampage. The February 16, 2024 episode of Rampage was taped from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

The first match of the night was between Sammy Guevara and Jeff Hardy. This was a No Disqualification match. The bout had many high-flying sequences and intense spots. In one instance, Sammy delivered the Swanton Bomb to the WWE veteran and put him through a table.

During the contest's climax, Sammy went to the top rope to deliver a Shooting Star Press. That's when one of his knees landed on the WWE veteran's face.

Guevara then delivered a GTH to Jeff and scored a victory in the bout. Following the match, The Spanish God was attacked by The Don Callis Family's Will Hobbs. After the match, it was reported that Jeff had suffered a nose injury during the top rope move.

This is far from Jeff Hardy's first loss in All Elite Wrestling. He has been on a losing streak in singles competition since 2022, marking more than 640 days. The last time he won a match was against Darby Allin on May 11, 2022, on an episode of Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see when the losing streak ends.

