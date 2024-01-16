Jeff Hardy’s relationship with Sting revealed 13 years after their infamous match

AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the relationship between his brother and Sting following a horrifying main event that took place in 2011.

During the main event of TNA Victory Road 2011 pay-per-view, an intoxicated Jeff Hardy made his way to the ring. He wrestled Sting in the main event for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was unable to compete as he was not in a any condition to perform.

The match was cut short, and The Vigilante delivered a Scorpion Death Drop to Jeff. The highly anticipated bout ended in merely a couple of minutes.

Both stars are currently working together in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recently, Matt Hardy opened up about their relationship on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Matt revealed that Sting has always loved the Charismatic Enigma. Also, The Icon has forgiven Jeff for the infamous 2011 incident.

“He’s always loved Jeff, he’s [Jeff] made mistakes, and he said ‘I’ve made plenty of mistakes in the past as well.’ It was a mistake, and he said ‘I love him. He’s a good dude, he has a good soul.’ He loves him so much. That was his mentality for all that. He’s really good, man. He’s in a place where he has a very strong base in religion and he believes in forgiveness and that people deserve second chances,” Matt Hardy said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Sting's final opponent possibly revealed

During the January 10 Homecoming edition of Dynamite, The Icon, along with his prodigy Darby Allin, defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

Following the match, the Young Bucks made their return to the promotion and confronted the duo. While nothing is set in stone yet, this could imply that the duo could be Sting's final opponents at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

The Young Bucks returned to AEW for the first time since the 2023 Full Gear.

