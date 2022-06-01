"I felt ashamed" - AEW star Jeff Hardy says he was crushed when WWE put him in a weird segment on live television

AEW star Jeff Hardy has recalled a time where he felt crushed and ashamed at the idea of being placed in the WWE 24/7 Championship picture.

The title, which has been active since 2019, has been used mainly as a piece of comic relief in WWE programming, and is not seen or taken seriously by many wrestling fans.

Musicians like Marshmello and Bad Bunny, as well as broadcast personalities such as Rob Stone and Peter Rosenberg, have all held the title. However, R-Truth is the belt's MVP, having been champion on over 50 separate occasions.

This was a scene that Jeff Hardy was not happy to be part of. Speaking on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Hardy explained that while he was fine doing the work, he felt ashamed to be part of something that was seen as a bit-part segment of the show:

“I feel bad for saying this because I’m so easy to work with I’ll do pretty much whatever, but I was pretty crushed that day. I was like ‘okay this is it. I don’t know why I’m here, this is crazy, they’re really doing this to me.’ And that’s not an arrogant thing to say, I felt like I just - I felt ashamed like I shouldn’t be doing that, but I did it and I was like ‘man what does this mean?” [18:15-18:36]

The AEW star went on to state that it was his fans that managed to get their voices heard when it came to "The Creatures'" displeasure of seeing Hardy in the 24/7 title picture:

“The creatures, my people, they had my back, you know. I guess something was trending the next day, ‘I can’t believe you’re treating his like that’ or something, and I don’t pay attention to any of that either." [19:07-19:22]

Jeff Hardy did hold a number of other championships during his time in WWE

He may never have held the 24/7 Championship, but it's fair to say that Jeff Hardy's list of accomplishments in WWE is pretty impressive.

While R-Truth is the MVP of the 24/7 title, Jeff and his brother Matt could be seen as tag team MVPs, holding tag team gold on nine different occasions across their WWE tenures (with one of those technically being the WCW Tag Team Titles from the invasion angle in 2001).

𝘿𝙞𝙤𝙧 🏴‍☠️ @newdiors Jeff Hardy’s first entrance as WWE Champion (2008) Jeff Hardy’s first entrance as WWE Champion (2008) https://t.co/4pmTouvwww

As a singles star, Jeff Hardy did it all in WWE in many different eras. He held the Intercontinental, European, Hardcore and Light Heavyweight Championships between 2001 and 2002. He even won the United States Championship in 2018 during his most recent stint with the company.

In the main event scene, Jeff reached the top of the mountain on three occasions in WWE. He won the WWE Championship in December 2008, the World Heavyweight Championship in June 2009 and then again in July 2009 during his famed rivalry with CM Punk.

Please credit Talk is Jericho and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far