Jeff Hardy shockingly returns to major promotion after AEW exit

Jeff Hardy made a surprise return to another major promotion just mere hours after his contract with AEW came to an end. This appearance by The Charismatic Enigma left fans stunned.

This shocking appearance came during TNA Wrestling's Against All Odds show. After signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2022, The Charismatic Enigma's time with the Jacksonville-based company officially came to a close earlier today, as it marked the day his contract expired. He previously signed a similar contract to his brother, Matt Hardy, but due to injury time being added, his contract lasted longer.

Matt competed in the main event of TNA Wrestling's Against All Odds event, as he challenged Moose for the TNA World Championship in a Broken Rules match. It was a chaotic bout as several other stars including the Nemeth brothers got involved in the fight.

In the end, the current champion would retain, and it seemed as if some post-match antics were about to go down, but before anything could happen, Jeff Hardy came out to save his brother, as he even hit Moose with a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb before the two brothers reunited at the center of the ring.

To close out the show, both Matt and Jeff Hardy, Reby Sky, the Nemeth brothers, and Joe Hendry all stood tall following all the action that went down.