Jeff Hardy suffers yet another AEW loss 

Jeff Hardy has just suffered another tough loss tonight on AEW Dynamite despite an impressive showing. This would mark his second straight singles match loss since the start of the new year. This loss came against Swerve Strickland.

After competing on Rampage for past several months now, Hardy finally featured on Dynamite. This would be his first appearance since November when he and his brother, along with Isiah Kassidy, took on Top Flight in six-man action.

The Charismatic Enigma brought out all the cards for his match against Swerve, as it was a close contest for the majority of the bout. Jeff Hardy was able to bring out some strong offense, including a Twist of Fate on the steel steps on the outside, but even then, it was not enough to put away the leader of the Mogul Embassy.

Once Swerve got rolling, it was difficult to stop him, as he hit both the House Call and Swerve Stomp to earn his third victory of the year. He now makes a big case to be the top contender for the AEW World Championship.

Hardy, on the other hand, suffered yet another loss, which brings it to 623 days now since his last singles win, back in May 2022.

How do you feel about Jeff Hardy's booking? Let us know in the comments section below.

