Former three-time WWE Champion teases a blockbuster rivalry with Malakai Black

AEW's newest acquisition, Jeff Hardy, recently dropped a big hint teasing a rivalry with fellow star Malakai Black.

Following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Charismatic Enigma took to Instagram to upload a short clip of himself standing before one of AEW's production trucks.

Hardy then gave a sneaky look at Black's picture emblazoned on the truck:

This could be dismissed as Hardy merely showing off his face paint and happening to catch Malakai's picture while doing so. However, soon after, Malakai Black posted a photo of Jeff Hardy's iconic alter-ego Willow on his Instagram story.

While the image disappeared from his feed courtesy of Instagram's 24-hour story limit, a Twitter user saved a screengrab of the story.

The Dutchman's quick follow-up response to The Legend Thriller clearly teases a potential feud between the former WWE Superstars.

It's worth noting that the two men have surprisingly never crossed paths. However, Malakai and Jeff have tagged one another as part of an eight-man tag team match dating back to the March 12, 2019 edition of SmackDown.

That night, Black joined forces with Richochet and The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt) to face the former Rusev (Miro in AEW), Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus). The bout ended in a no-contest after interference from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

A lot has changed since then, as Malakai Black has embraced the dark side and formed The House of Black, which features Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother Matt Hardy to reform The Hardyz on the night of his debut a few weeks ago. With Black teasing the return of Jeff's Willow's character, fans could see the two men ignite a buzzworthy rivalry down the road.

Malakai Black's faction could soon feud with The Dark Order

While only time will tell when Black and Jeff collide in an AEW ring, the former seems to have made new enemies in The Dark Order.

On Rampage this week. The House of Black launched a fierce assault on Fuego Del Sol, who called them out in the ring. Soon after, Black, King and Matthews were confronted by The Dark Order.

The two teams stared each other down, planting the seeds for an imminent feud. It will be interesting to see how their storyline develops in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see Jeff Hardy face Malakai Black? Sound off in the comment section below.

