"I'll see you soon" – Jeff Hardy teases feud with long-time rival in AEW

AEW star Jeff Hardy teased the possibility of feuding with former rival CM Punk, saying a moment between the two is bound to happen.

Hardy and Punk had one of the most celebrated feuds of the 2000s in WWE throughout the summer of 2009 over the World Heavyweight Championship.

After their opposite beliefs pushed them to their limits, CM Punk came out on top. Punk won a steel cage match, resulting in Hardy leaving WWE for almost eight years.

Now that both men are in AEW, Jeff expressed interest in relighting his feud with Punk. Here's what Jeff said to Freddie Prinze Jr. on the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie:

"One of my favorite things as far as, like, being World Champion was when [CM] Punk, and it’s so crazy we are in the same company now, and there’s a huge moment between me and Punk that’s going to come, I’m sure.” (from 17:22 to 17:34)

At the time of writing, Hardy and Punk are on two different trajectories in AEW. Punk will be headlining Double or Nothing on May 29 for the AEW World Title against Hangman Page, while Jeff and Matt Hardy have tension brewing with The Young Bucks.

Will Jeff Hardy advance in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament?

After defeating Darby on the May 11 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy advanced to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

His opponent in the next round will be Adam Cole, who he'll face in the upcoming edition of Dynamite. The winner will move on to the finals at Double or Nothing 2022.

On the other side of the bracket, there are four potential opponents for Hardy and Cole. Kyle O'Reilly and Rey Fenix will fight it out for a place in the semi-finals on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, as will Samoa Joe against a mystery 'Joker' opponent.

The competition is heating up in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and the only way to find out what happens is by tuning into the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

