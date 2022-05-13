Jeff Jarrett is open to a role with AEW; discusses a possible project in India (Exclusive)

AEW has a stacked roster of the finest up-and-coming talents. That said, the locker room also boasts a league of industry legends, from Sting to Mark Henry and Paul Wight, among many others.

We asked WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett if he would be open to a backstage role in All Elite Wrestling. While he is a part-time wrestler and podcaster right now, Jarrett was also a part of World Wrestling Entertainment as a backstage producer until recently.

Jeff Jarrett has confirmed that he would be up for such a role:

"It's kinda amazing, the different phone calls I get from time to time. But I'm open, whether it's AEW, WWE, NWA, Game Changer, AAA... you name it. Any continent. In discussion with folks in India right now. They have a rapidly growing independent wrestling world. Same as Germany and France and the United Kingdom. Wrestling is very, very healthy globally." (10.39-11.15)

Why Jeff Jarrett could be a valuable acquisition for AEW in a backstage capacity

For years and years, Jeff Jarrett and TNA were the only real competition for WWE. Now that there's a new rival in the marketplace in the form of All Elite Wrestling, one has to believe that the company could benefit from his years of experience and expertise.

Some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling, from Samoa Joe in AEW to AJ Styles in WWE, became household names thanks to Jeff Jarrett mentoring them in TNA. Hey, and let's not forget that he's still wrestling matches to this day, so he could take a few bumps if it ever comes to that!

