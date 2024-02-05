Jeff Jarrett breaks character to share honest thoughts on Sting’s AEW retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has opened up on Sting's upcoming retirement match at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Sting is set to hang up his wrestling boots and end his legendary career that has spanned decades at AEW Revolution 2024. While The Icon's final opponent has yet to be revealed, the current creative direction suggests he will team up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks in a tag team match.

The bout is set to take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, with more than 15,000 tickets already sold for the event. Stinger's legendary rival, Ric Flair, is also expected to accompany him for the high-profile contest.

Jeff Jarrett, who has shared the ring with The Icon several times, recently highlighted how the latter was set to receive a fitting farewell in March. On his My World podcast, Double J, despite being an on-screen heel in AEW, praised the Hall of Famer's remarkable journey in pro wrestling:

"I'm really happy for Steve Borden [Sting's real name]. The career that he's had is amazing. You just kind of think about the journey and how it's ending in Greensboro. Onscreen and off, Steve always stayed true to Steve. So I just couldn't be happier for the guy that he's getting to go out in this kind of manner, and he's definitely getting his flowers." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Sting is set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

While The Icon buckles up for his last match at Revolution 2024, he is also eyeing championship gold. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the Hall of Famer will team up with Darby Allin to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Title.

The two teams will lock horns in a tornado tag team match on Wednesday after weeks of animosity. It remains to be seen if The Icon will secure the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin before his in-ring retirement.

Do you want to see the 64-year-old legend win the gold? Sound off in the comments section below.

