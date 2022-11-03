Jeff Jarrett breaks silence following surprising AEW Dynamite debut

Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts via a tweet after making his shocking debut earlier on AEW Dynamite.

After playing Sting's entrance music as a ploy, Jarrett entered the squared circle from behind and hit Darby Allin with a guitar. He aligned himself with Jay Lethal and his crew (Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh with Kole Carter who disguised as 'Sting' prior). The King of the Mountain then proceeded to send a stern message not only to Sting but to the entire AEW community.

Following this week's episode, President Tony Khan named him as the Director of Business Development, which primarily specializes in the live events calendar, aside from being an on-air talent.

This isn't the first time that Jarrett will hold a position that concerns live events. Back in May, he returned to WWE to become its Senior Vice President of Live Events. Double J eventually left the promotion in August 2022.

On Twitter, Jarrett expressed his exuberance after becoming the newest member of the roster. He stated that he was looking forward to working not only in the squared circle but behind the scenes.

Check out his tweet below:

With his move to Jacksonville, The King of the Mountain has now appeared in every wrestling company possible. The list includes WWE, WCW, IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA and GFW), Lucha Libre AAA, NJPW, GCW, NWA, IWA, and Wrestle-1.

Twitterverse were happy on AEW's acquisition of Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett wasn't the only one who was delighted after becoming "All Elite." Wrestling fans on Twitter were also happy for him as they shared their thoughts on the platform.

Some felt that it was the best hire that would definitely help Tony Khan's company.

WhiteLlamaPooPoo | Twitch @WhiteLlamaPooP @RealJeffJarrett Excited to see the things you are going to improve! And of course what you do on camera. Big time hire. @RealJeffJarrett Excited to see the things you are going to improve! And of course what you do on camera. Big time hire.

James Slaven @JamesSlaven87 @RealJeffJarrett I’m excited for you! Things just got better for AEW in a huge way! @RealJeffJarrett I’m excited for you! Things just got better for AEW in a huge way!

Meanwhile, a fan already has a suggestion for The King of the Mountain about a potential AEW event outside North America.

One user was pleased with Jarrett's acquisition and that the future of All Elite Wrestling would be bright.

Then, another netizen wants to see Double J go face-to-face with Sting, just like their days in WCW.

It will be interesting to see how Jarrett's move will further bring impact to All Elite Wrestling.

Do you like AEW's move of hiring Jeff Jarrett as a talent and executive? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes