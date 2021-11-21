"Has every tool in the toolbox" - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett believes AEW star can reach the top of the wrestling industry

In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on AEW star Jay Lethal, citing his versatility and the diverse range of skills as the primary elements of his appeal. Jarrett further stated that Lethal has a lot of potential and has what it takes to be at the top of the wrestling industry.

From the mid to late 2000s, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal worked together in Impact Wrestling. The two have often shared the ring, including Jarrett's NWA World Heavyweight Championship defense against Lethal on an episode of Impact in 2006.

Speaking with Andrew Donnelly of Wrestle Buddy, Jeff Jarrett discussed a number of things including the landscape of wrestling today. When asked which stars he felt hadn't reached the upper echelon as he might have expected they would, here's what Jarrett had to say:

"This is probably perfect timing, and I don't wanna say he never made it but Jay Lethal is a talent in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2000 maybe 11, I'm not perfect on timing- Jay has every tool in the toolbox. He can work, he can talk, he can entertain, he can work multiple styles: X Division style to the high-flying style to mat wrestling . . . He's a guy that I believe has the talent to go to the very top of this business. He's really really good and he knows his craft", said Jeff Jarrett

Jay Lethal made his AEW debut at Full Gear

On AEW's latest pay-per-view, Tony Schiavone announced the newest addition to AEW's roster. Moments later Jay Lethal came out and revealed that he had signed with AEW and challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

In the main event of the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jay Lethal and Sammy Guevara battled it out for the TNT Championship and after a 12-minute banger, Guevara picked up the win.

Lethal is a big get for AEW and isn't the only major addition to the roster this year. Just over two months ago, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole made their debuts on the same night. Plus, a few weeks before that, CM Punk made his return to wrestling after 7 years.

