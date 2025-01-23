Jeff Jarrett reveals what WWE legend told him after mud-slinging AEW segment with MJF

Jeff Jarrett has finally addressed the situation after his war of words with MJF last week. He revealed that he looked back at what a certain WWE legend told him to regain his composure.

Last week, The Last Outlaw and Friedman threw all sorts of insults at one another, taking their feud to a personal level. Moments ago, Karen Jarrett confronted her husband because she did not like how the segment went and felt that his actions were unbecoming of him.

Jeff Jarrett addressed the people of Knoxville, Tennessee, on Dynamite. He was also from the area and treated this like his homecoming. He revealed that before tonight, he looked to the past and remembered some words Jerry "The King" Lawler told him after a verbal tirade they had a few decades ago.

He mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer advised him never to join your opponent in the gutter. It seemed that JJ had taken this to heart and knew that he would no longer stoop down to MJF's level.

It seems that Jeff Jarrett is no longer trying to consume himself with his hatred of MJF. Instead, he is looking towards the bigger picture: the AEW World Championship. It remains to be seen whether he'll be the one to shockingly take down Jon Moxley.

