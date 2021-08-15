WWE Hall of Famer gives his honest opinion on CM Punk's rumored AEW debut

Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Love Wrestling. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about CM Punk's rumored upcoming debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Jarrett said he was very excited by the prospect of CM Punk returning to pro wrestling, and felt that the "curiosity factor" alone would get more eyeballs on the AEW product. Jarrett added that the pro wrestling industry is red hot right now and it's a great time to be a fan:

"Punk...as a performer or promoter, what I'm most excited about is... to say that absence makes the heart grow fonder pretty much goes for everyone but in this type of scenario, it's been a minute since he's stepped into the world of professional wrestling. Him re-entering the industry, and yes he did FOX stuff but I mean what you're tabling here, it's going to be a special moment because not many times do you see a guy that rose to his heights that dipped out and is now returning, the curiosity factor is alone through the roof and then its... how's it going to be done? The timing? Who's going to be that first opponent? How's the crowd going to accept him or his opponent or the story? Just all those kinds of things. I'm excited. LIke I said a second ago, the business in so many ways is super red hot and I couldn't be more excited." said Jarrett.

CM Punk could debut on AEW Rampage next week

Following the successful debut of AEW Rampage last Friday, AEW heads to Chicago this coming week. The second episode of Rampage has been dubbed 'The First Dance' and the major rumor heading in is that CM Punk will be making his AEW debut on the show. His rumored opponent for the show is none other than AEW fan favourite Darby Allin.

CM Punk hasn't made any major pro wrestling appearances since walking out of WWE in January 2014. However, he did have a role on WWE Backstage on FOX for a short time.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Love Wrestling

