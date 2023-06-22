Jeff Jarrett's wife Karen hits AEW star's father with the nastiest low blow on Dynamite

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite fans got to witness Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe in the Concession Stand Brawl. Aside from the nature of the match being just an all-out brawl between the two backstage, it did not stop any outside interference. As the match progressed, more and more people started getting involved.

To turn the tide to Mark Briscoe's side, his father Papa Briscoe helped take out some of the outside interference. He tossed Jay Lethal through a table and would go into the ring to attack Jeff Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt. He was then thwarted by a low blow from Karen Jarrett.

This wasn't the first time the two have been in the ring. They were both part of the six-person tag featuring The Jarretts and Jay Lethal going against The Briscoes and Aubrey Edwards with the latter team taking the win.

Afterwards, help would arrive as The Best Friends, Christopher Daniels and The Lucha Brothers came to even the odds. This would help Briscoe finally take the fight to Jeff Jarrett, and get the win.

It seems that the feud between these two has finally concluded, and in a very chaotic fashion indeed.

