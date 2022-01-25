×
"He didn't offend anybody" - Jim Cornette weighs in on the Bully Ray/Jon Moxley controversy

Jon Moxley making his return at AEW Rampage in 2022
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 25, 2022 02:35 AM IST
Despite not being the biggest fan of former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, wrestling legend Jim Cornette has weighed in on the controversial comments WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently made.

The veteran wrestler thought that, while Moxley’s promo he cut on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite was good, he needed to apologize to the fans for letting them down. This take has received a lot of backlash from fans and figures within the wrestling business. In fact, fans at the GCW show on Sunday chanted, "F*** Bully Ray" in support of Mox.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on Ray’s comments on the most recent episode of his podcast, “The Jim Cornette Experience.” He stated that Moxley didn't need to apologize for his absence.

"He didn’t need to apologize, and I think Bubba even said he don’t need to apologize, but one would have been nice or whatever," said Cornette. "No, he didn’t need to apologize to the people for taking time off to go to rehab, because they were with him on that. He didn’t offend anybody."
Cornette also joked that Ray still owed him an apology from their days in TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling.

Jon Moxley has had a busy week since his return

Mox hit the ground running as soon as he came back, as he appeared in the span of five days. His week started with his return to AEW Dynamite, where he delivered a fiery promo that resonated with many fans. On Friday, he got back in the AEW ring and picked up an impressive victory against Ethan Page.

Over the weekend, Moxley showed up unannounced at the Northeast Wrestling event, “Wrestlefest 26” in Poughkeepsie, New York. Following this show, he successfully defended his GCW World Championship against Homicide at “The WRLD on GCW” on Sunday.

What do you think about Cornette's comments? Are you glad that Jon Moxley is back? Sound off below.

