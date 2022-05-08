"He's a moron" - Jim Cornette addresses major issues with AEW Rampage match involving former WWE Star

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has taken issue with the AEW Rampage clash between Darby Allin and Shane "Swerve" Strickland.

Strickland and Allin clashed for a place in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on Friday night. The pair renewed their rivalry, hailing from their time on the independent circuit prior to joining WWE and AEW respectively.

Allin scored the pinfall to qualify for the match, albeit with an assist from FTW Champion Ricky Starks. The two stars started feuding with one another almost as soon as Strickland made his AEW debut at Revolution.

Although the clash between Allin and Strickland was met well by fans in attendance, it wasn't as well-received by Jim Cornette. The former WWE writer gave his thoughts on his podcast the Jim Cornette Experience. He took issue with the legitimacy of Allin's win coming after a vertical suplex to the outside of the ring:

"When they come back from the break, they're doing whatever and then Swerve actually gives Darby Allin a vertical suplex from inside-out off the apron and onto the floor. In a babyface qualifying match on free television, a vertical suplex off the apron onto the floor flat back. And the guy that took the bump moments later won the match, beat Swerve flat in the middle of the ring. So any way you look at it Swerve's a goddamn complete moron because he gave a guy a vertical suplex off the apron onto the floor and took the bump himself." (3:21-4:45)

After missing out on a place in the Owen Hart Tournament, Strickland has since made it clear that he and Keith Lee will reignite their alliance against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Darby Allin's AEW Rampage win has drawn him against Jeff Hardy in the tournament

Following his arrival in AEW, fans have been calling for a plethora of dream matches for Jeff Hardy. In qualifying for the tournament, Allin ensured that one a dream clash against the Charismatic Enigma would come to fruition.

Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy will square off this week on AEW Dynamite, one of three tournament quarter-finals scheduled for the event. Sting's protege has long spoken about the influence Hardy has had on the way he presents himself.

They spent their time as allies, when the Hardy brothers teamed with Allin and Sting against the AFO. But this week stands them opposite one another for the first time.

Edited by Brandon Nell