"It doesn't matter whether wresting is a work" - Wrestling legend addresses MJF's recent comments about his future and a potential move to WWE

Jim Cornette recently addressed MJF's comments about his wrestling future on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru.

MJF recently did an interview with Ariel Helwani, where he was asked about his future and his current contract with AEW. He said that his contract expires in January 2024 and added that he would sign a deal with whoever paid him the most.

Cornette praised MJF for his brilliance and how he had found a way to draw heat without really giving anything away. He said that The Salt of the Earth managed to make fans angry by hinting he would jump ship to WWE if they offered him a better deal:

"This guy is brilliant. What a ****ing heel and what a brain. He has figured out a way here to get heel heat from fans that... the most devoted AEW fans and still not even break kayfabe while talking about the business of the wrestling business. He's not saying that it's phony or it's real or anything in between. He's probably pis*ing off some of the marks that he's sharing the locker room with because a bunch of that roster should be sitting out in the stands, but he's being a pompous, obnoxious heel and the ones that are taking the most offense are the AEW fans because he's threatening to leave them for more money and, without even saying it, go to the evil empire or he's just knocking their favorite wrestlers without even mentioning anybody's name by mentioning their goofy styles and this is what sets him apart."

"He's a pompous, obnoxious heel making these comments, getting heat with the marks and also with the ones in the locker room and it doesn't matter whether wrestling is a work or not, you just believe that he's an a****le. He's perfect," said Jim Cornette. [2:09:00 to 2:10:40]

.˖☆♡♕CJ Kissy STAR♕♡☆˖. @CJKissySTAR



Who's purse will be bigger AEW or WWE!?

I guess we'll just have to wait & see!



🤑🤍🖤 @The_MJF The Bidding War Of 2024 is going to be the most pivotal moments in the future of Pro Wrestling & of course, who better than it to be for than MJF!Who's purse will be bigger AEW or WWE!?I guess we'll just have to wait & see!🤑🤍🖤 @The_MJF The Bidding War Of 2024 is going to be the most pivotal moments in the future of Pro Wrestling & of course, who better than it to be for than MJF!Who's purse will be bigger AEW or WWE!?I guess we'll just have to wait & see!👛💰🤑🤍🖤💖✨ https://t.co/uyt3p0aJbZ

MJF is currently feuding with former faction-member Wardlow in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Pinnacle has never been better!!!



Winning streak baby!!!! Pinnacle has never been better!!! Winning streak baby!!!!

Wardlow parted ways with MJF and The Pinnacle at AEW Revolution when he cost The Salt of the Earth his match against CM Punk. MJF then interfered and cost Wardlow his TNT Championship bout against Scorpio Sky on Dynamite.

He has since revealed that Wardlow is signed to a deal with him and not with All Elite Wrestling. He is also now paying the former Pinnacle member to sit at home and The War Dog is banned from all AEW events.

Wardlow showed up on Dynamite last night as well as last week and was escorted out by security on both occasions.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das