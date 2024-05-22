Jim Cornette advises WWE to sign current AEW champion

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently urged WWE to sign AEW star Willow Nightingale. The 30-year-old became All Elite in May 2021 and is the reigning AEW TBS Champion in the promotion. She will put her championship on the line against Mercedes Mone at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26.

The CEO and the TBS Champion met on Dynamite last week for a contract signing segment. The segment ended with the champion power bombing Mercedes Mone through the table.

Speaking on his latest edition of the Drive Thru podcast, Cornette expressed his dissatisfaction with the segment. The veteran didn't like the idea of former Sasha Banks getting put through the table.

Co-host Brian Last appeared to agree with Jim and hoped that Willow would land in WWE soon.

"The best thing you could hope for is that Willow [Nightingale] and [Kris] Statlander get signed by WWE. I don't know how realistic that is that it's gonna happen anytime soon,'' Brian suggested.

To this, Jim Cornette added:

"Get Willow, get Willow, get Willow—that's my advice to WWE. Get Willow, get Willow, get Willow!"

It will be interesting to see how the TBS Champion fares in her title defense at Double or Nothing.

CM Punk is the only star AEW didn't bury, says Jim Cornette

During one of his episodes of the Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette expressed his dissatisfaction at Tony Khan's booking of top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The 62-year-old then claimed that CM Punk was the only one who was booked properly in the company. According to him, the rest of the stars, such as Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, Orange Cassidy, and Edge, were buried by the promotion.

The Best in the World is no longer in AEW. He returned to WWE last year at Survivor Series WarGames PLE. Meanwhile, will be interesting to see how Mercedes Mone fares in her in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion this weekend.