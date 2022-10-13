Jim Cornette says National Scissoring Day celebration on AEW Dynamite's anniversary show was 'absolutely ridiculous'

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has finally given his thoughts on the "National Scissoring Day" segment from AEW Dynamite's "3rd Anniversary" show featuring The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

Through sheer ridiculousness and overwhelming charisma, The Acclaimed has not only climbed to the top of AEW's tag team division, but they have also managed to convince the wrestling world that "scissoring" someone is morally acceptable.

To celebrate their success, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn declared October 5th, 2022, as "National Scissoring Day," which they celebrated on the "3rd Anniversary" edition of AEW Dynamite.

One person who is not a fan of the comedic side of wrestling is Jim Cornette, who spoke about the segment on his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast and called the whole thing "ridiculous" but in a good way.

“This was absolutely ridiculous but the people loved it and they did it well, The Acclaimed and Billy [Gunn]. They’ve got fire, they’ve got oomph, [Anthony] Bowens did great. The material I wrote was ‘preposterous but they sound like they mean it.’ It’s that line that you kind of have to bump up against but can’t cross, where the person looks like they believe it, mean it, are enjoying it whatever, and you kind of get swept up in it. The people love these kids and so again, this wasn’t—it got long, but it wasn’t bad.” [0:43-1:23]

Cornette is known for being extremely critical of people who don't take the business seriously, so for him to be positive about such a segment caught everyone by surprise.

The Acclaimed were one of the most popular acts on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite

While Caster and Bowens might not have been in action this week on AEW Dynamite, they were still one of, if not the most popular acts on the entire show when they made their entrance.

The Acclaimed accompanied Billy Gunn to the ring for his match against Swerve Strickland, which unfortunately for the former DX member ended in defeat.

After the match was over, Mark Sterling and Tony Nese announced that they had trademarked the term "scissor me," meaning that they will not be able to use their signature slogan until they reach an agreement with the AEW lawyer.

