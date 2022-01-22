"He has no business sense" - Wrestling veteran slams Tony Khan for allowing Jon Moxley to compete outside of AEW

Jim Cornette recently shared his displeasure over AEW star Jon Moxley competing for Game Changer Wrestling days after returning to the ring. He also criticized AEW President Tony Khan for permitting Mox to have matches outside of the company, saying he doesn't have any business sense.

It's worth noting that before his AEW return announcement, GCW disclosed that Moxley would compete at their show, The WRLD. This, expectedly, came as a surprise to everyone, as despite being a contracted performer by All Elite Wrestling, GCW had announced the return first.

Jon Moxley returns and- AEW Dynamite ranked #1 on cable- Dynamites highest P18-49 viewership since Sept 29- Dynamites highest total viewership since October 6- Dynamite Beat Raw in P18-49,M18-49, P35-49, M35-49- Dynamite beat both NBA games

Jim Cornette also shared his views on the same topic while speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Drive-Thru. The veteran manager criticized Moxley's decision to compete for GCW. He believed that despite being such a highly-valued talent for AEW, he chose to compete at an indie show.

"A returning hero (Moxley), he has completed his rehab, and he would be coming back to ring not for the people who paid him all this money, who put titles on him, put him on television, who have publicly supported his efforts to go to rehab and get healthy. And he's not coming back for them, but it's more important that he goes to Game Changer Wrestling and wrestle an indie match where his heart is, his mind, and his talent is," said Jim Cornette.

Furthermore, Cornette also lashed out at Tony Khan, saying he has no control over his business or how to deal with his talent and employees.

"He has no b**s and no control, and he has no business sense because he has never done this before, and he doesn't know how to tell people what to do," said Cornette.

AEW's Jon Moxley will compete against Homicide at GCW: The WRLD

On January 23rd, Moxley will defend his GCW Championship against the veteran performer Homicide at The WRLD event. The indie wrestling show will emanate from the Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City.

For the GCW Championship!!



Jon Moxley vs Homicide at Hammerstein Live On PPV And FiteTV Jan. 23, 2022!! For the GCW Championship!!

Jon Moxley won the title after defeating Matt Cardona in a squash match in September 2021. A month later, he successfully defended the GCW Championship against his long-time rival Nick Gage in a grueling Deathmatch.

The bout against Homicide would be the AEW star's second title defense. Jon Moxley is the favorite heading into the match since GCW would surely want a star of his level to have a memorable run at the top.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on why Tony Khan shouldn't have allowed Jon Moxley to compete for GCW? Sound off in the comments section below.

