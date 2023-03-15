Jim Cornette believes AEW star "needs to go to NXT" first if he signs with WWE someday 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently aired his views on why he thinks AEW stars should join the NXT roster first in case they want to join WWE.

Cornette has often been critical of the Jacksonville-based Promotion's bookings. He has also drawn attention to how unsafe the fights tend to get, with several stars frequently taking time off due to injuries.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran explained why stars like Powerhouse Hobbs should be required to join NXT to retrain themselves in case they jump ship.

"How old is Hobbs? He needs to go to NXT. Anybody under thirty in AEW, with the exception of MJF would need... it would be a disservice not to send them to NXT becuase they have gotten various degrees of training in whatever indies that they have come from, and maybe they have had some good influences, but they would certainly have to learn how a professional organization is booked and the TV is presented if nothing else... I can't think of anybody off the top of my head that from AEW under thirty that shouldn't go to NXT." (33:22)

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recenty became the TNT Champion

While Hobbs has been on Tony Khan's roster for a while, it was only of late that he managed to bag his first belt.

Just days after the Revolution pay-per-view, Powerhouse Hobbs went up against Wardlow with the TNT Title on the line. While the Wardog seemed to have the upper hand near the end, an interferring QT Marshall turned the tables. This led to Hobbs slamming Wardlow off the entrance stage and being crowned the new TNT Champion.

With Wardlow losing his title just days after winning it, it remains to be seen if this will snowball into another feud with the former Team Taz member.

