"What is to get excited about?" - Jim Cornette believes popular AEW faction is boring and stale 

Jim Cornette is not a fan of the Best Friends
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 11, 2022 06:41 PM IST
The Best Friends is one of the most popular factions in AEW. However, Jim Cornette believes the stable has run its course.

The Best Friends comprises of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander. Wheeler Yuta was a part of the group but his relationship with the group is unclear following recent events.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager was asked if the group was stale now. He agreed, and added that their bond was never explained. He concluded by questioning if there is anything to be excited about with regards to the Best Friends.

"Well, it's never been explained. The bond between them, just that they were best friends, or did one of them save the other one's life, were they shipwrecked together? Whatever, they do the same s**t every week. Most of them don't ever wrestle. And when they do, well Trent's been hurt more than he's been healthy. All the attention goes on [Orange Cassidy]. They, they never really win anything, but they're always around. Yes, I'd be, I'd be, everybody should be tired of them by now because what is to get excited about? What more are we going to see from them that we haven't already seen?" (3:26:30 - 3:27:10)
New Experience! @TheJimCornette reviews AEW Dynamite, WWE Raw & NXT! Plus Jim talks about Tammy Sytch, Tony vs. the bots, Young Rock & more! omny.fm/shows/jim-corn…

Wheeler Yuta joined a different faction after AEW Rampage

Wheeler Yuta was brought in to AEW by the Best Friends and has been a part of the group since he first showed up. He was an integral part of the group and even showed up in backstage segments on the Young Bucks' YouTube show Being The Elite.

Wheeler Yuta did not experience much success in televised matches, but during the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, he won the Ring of Honor Pure Championship. Following that match, he got the opportunity to face Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage to stake his claim to be a part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Blackpool Combat Club is looking solid at the moment.#AEW #AEWRampage #BlackpoolCombatClub @WheelerYuta @bryandanielson @JonMoxley @RealKingRegal https://t.co/6J48imc5c2

The two tore the house down in the main event. Wheeler Yuta kicked out of two Paradigm Shifts but succumbed to the Bulldog Choke. However, Bryan Danielson, William Regal and Jon Moxley showed their respect for the youngster as they accepted him into the group.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

