Jim Cornette believes top AEW star is "an irresponsible f***ing imbecile" in light of recent actions

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently shared his opinion of AEW's Darby Allin and criticized the latter for his recent actions.

Allin is primarily known for his daredevil-esque style inside the ring. A few days ago, the 29-year-old star also pulled off a car stunt, in which he was seen jumping over a house in his jeep. The sketchy feat had him clearing 96 feet distance after flying off the ramp.

In a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran commented on the reckless attitude of Darby Allin.

"He is still a complete, irresponsible f***ing imbecile, both irresponsible to himself and to his business. You know he is always doing this sh** where he jumps off a f***ing bridge, or he jumps something in a car or a motorcycle," said Cornette. (4:32 - 4:52)

He also highlighted how Allin's stunts could effectively cut his in-ring career short:

"Has no concept of the fact that he is not only going to have a short wrestling career because he does all this unnecessary sh** that he doesn't even have to do even as a little guy trying to get over, he goes way too far with it," Cornette added. (5:14 - 5:27)

Thankfully, Darby Allin is perfectly safe even after his numerous risky stunts. Fans will have to wait and see if he continues to be involved in such acts moving forward.

Darby Allin is currently slated to appear at AEW All Out

While the former TNT Champion is doing plenty of things outside the ring, he also has a match scheduled for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Darby Allin and Sting recently joined Miro in his fight against the House of Black. While Malakai Black's faction claims to "always win," fans expect a tough battle between the two sides on Sunday night.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



Looks like we will be seeing Miro, Darby Allin & Sting teaming up to take on the House of Black.



#AEWDynamite This whole thing ruled.Looks like we will be seeing Miro, Darby Allin & Sting teaming up to take on the House of Black. This whole thing ruled.Looks like we will be seeing Miro, Darby Allin & Sting teaming up to take on the House of Black. 👀#AEWDynamite https://t.co/sgmaUaAXvq

After their recent confrontation, it remains to be seen whether The Redeemer and his newfound allies can prevail against the eerie faction in Chicago.

What are your predictions for the AEW All-Out pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the YouTube source video and add a H/T for the transcription to backlink it to this article.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh