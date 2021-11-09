"Somebody seems to be jealous"- Former WWE personality believes top stars are sabotaging FTR in AEW

Jim Cornette believes AEW EVPs Young Bucks are envious of FTR and could be responsible for sabotaging the former Revival's run in AEW so far.

The Young Bucks and FTR squared off at last year's Full Gear in a true dream match many years in the making. The Jackson brothers emerged victorious to win the AEW Tag Team Championship for the very first time. Since then, FTR have been involved with the Pinnacle and are the current AAA tag team champions.

Jim Cornette believes that the Bucks are jealous and deliberately booking FTR against Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto in WWE) and Aero Star, who he believes are jobbers. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Vader manager said:

"I'm not saying somebody is sabotaging FTR, I'm not going to name any names. But somebody seems to be jealous that the best tag team in the world is on the AEW roster, and it ain't [The Young Bucks]. See, they've allegedly had their pull taken somewhat away, but what? There's no reason for this match otherwise, and if you want to say, 'OK, we're' it's like a Hulk Hogan job to Billy Kidman. We're putting these people over, but we're not really. What good did this match do for FTR? They defend the AAA tag team titles that they've won instead of the AEW titles against Samiray del Sol and Aero Star, which we don't know who they were in other lives, they're both masked guys. Were they the Lucha House party whatever? Or is it Mascarita Sagrada and Mini Vader, potentially? Because neither one of these guys could stand on tip toes and clear the top rope. And when I saw them, of course, I like FTR's music. JR mentioned that music brings back memories. But I wrote at the start of this before the bell had even run OK, how good are FTR? Can they get these guys to have a match that makes sense? 'cause I knew what we were going to see and the answer. FTR is the best, but they ain't that good, especially when somebody sabotaged," Jim Cornette said.

Ciarán @CiaranRH2



The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear!



#AEW @youngbucks @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR 1 year ago today:The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear! 1 year ago today:The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear!#AEW @youngbucks @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR https://t.co/N7LxOqvurx

Jim Cornette pointed out further flaws in FTR's match on AEW Dynamite

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 FTR vs Samuray Del Sol & Aero Star was a fun match. FTR retain their AAA tag team titles. #AEWDynamite FTR vs Samuray Del Sol & Aero Star was a fun match. FTR retain their AAA tag team titles. #AEWDynamite

The legendary wrestling historian pointed out further flaws in the FTR vs Samuray Del Sol and Aero Star match on AEW Dynamite. He listed a number of spots he felt were off and was unhappy with FTR needing a roll-up to pick up the win:

"This was the funniest looking FTR match that I've ever seen. Through no fault of their own. Dash pinned one f***er with a roll up and held the tights so they needed to cheat, to beat a job team. This was ridiculous. And as I say, it had to be a planned hit. Because somebody had to instruct them to have this match and for the featured tag team to be cannon fodder for clowns," Jim Cornette said.

FTR joined AEW to much fanfare and ended Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega's historic run with the AEW Tag Team Championship. They also took part in the first ever Blood and Guts match in AEW history as well as the second Stadium Stampede match.

Currently the AAA tag team champions, they have a date with the Lucha Brothers at Full Gear and if they win, they will become the first ever two-time AEW tag team champions.

