"Not saying he sucks" - Jim Cornette says top NJPW star is "nowhere near" Claudio Castagnoli's level

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes Zack Sabre Jr. is nowhere near Claudio Castagnoli's level.

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Claudio (fka Cesaro in WWE) debuted for Tony Khan's promotion. The former was introduced as the newest member of William Regal's Blackpool Combat Club.

Replacing an injured Bryan Danielson, Castagnoli took on Zack Sabre Jr. and promptly defeated him with a Ricola Bomb.

Reviewing the match on an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran manager opined that despite working in Japan and the British independent circuit, Zack did not have charisma. He also pointed out how Claudio had to 'sell' for his opponent.

"The longer it went on, the more obvious it became that Zack Sabre is nowhere near Claudio's level, he [Claudio] was f***ing carrying him. He was having to sell for him. And the guy Zack Sabre Jr. He is athletic. Not saying he sucks, but apparently he worked in Japan and British independents. There's no psychology there, there's no charisma there. He is doing s**t." (timestamps: 2:30-2:56)

Claudio Castagnoli reflects on his first week in AEW

It has been for the former WWE star in AEW. He not only came out on top in his debut match in the promotion by beating Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door but also forced Matt Menard to tap out in the Blood and Guts match on Dynamite.

It is safe to say that the Swiss superstar did an excellent job of replacing Bryan Danielson in both bouts.

Claudio Castagnoli took to Twitter to reflect on his busy week at his new workplace. Here is what he wrote.

"Hold to hold with ZSJ to Blood and Guts. 1st week stuff"

The Swiss Cyborg has kicked off his new journey in style. Though it remains to be seen how he will be booked in the near future, he looks determined to make the most of his time here.

