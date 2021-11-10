"I started smiling when I started watching this" - Jim Cornette was a big fan of recent AEW segment, praises both wrestlers involved

Wrestling legend and veteran pro wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently discussed last Friday's edition of AEW Rampage on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, including the confrontation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston.

Punk and Kingston set up their match at Full Gear 2021 with a promo segment that was met with critical acclaim.

Jim Cornette was a big fan of the segment involving Kingston and Punk, saying that watching it brought a smile to his face. Cornette praised both wrestlers for their part in the segment and how they played off the history between them to really give fans something to sink their teeth into:

He invites Eddie Kingston out to 'my ring' and they played the music, then it stopped and then there's the awkward moment, maybe he's not here, maybe he just likes to interrupt me and then here comes Kingston down with no music and pissed face, and he gets in and starts mocking Punk and he's immediately confrontational and this was great on both guys part. I wrote, this is an arguement. I started smiling when I started watching this. It reminded me of a wrestling program. It sounded real. Nobody wrote this ***t for those guys. They were saying shit that they came up with and it sounded like they were mostly coming up with off the top of their heads. They referenced enough names that people know, they had a history, they have a backstory.

Eddie Kingston will face CM Punk at AEW Full Gear

Following their confrontation and the animosity between them, Eddie Kingston and CM Punk will not face each other in singles action on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear.

There had been some talk of both Kingston and Jon Moxley turning heel but with Mox now out of action for the foreseeable future, it looks like AEW may no longer go in this direction. If you look at how the fans at AEW Rampage reacted to Kingston's promo, keeping him a babyface is definitely the best decision going forward.

