"They're determined to bury Hook six feet deep" – Former WWE manager blasts AEW's booking of young star

Jim Cornette slammed AEW's recent booking of Hook as the young star is currently involved in a feud with Danhausen.

Danhausen is a popular star recently signed by Tony Khan. He debuted during Adam Cole's unsanctioned match against Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite. Since then, he's been making sporadic appearances in an attempt to curse anyone who comes his way, including Hook.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager slammed the direction of Hook's feud with Danhausen:

"This f*****g wacko is stomping all over it. Then Hook, what he does on this tape is he walks up and he gets in Danhausen's face and he says, 'if you wanted my attention, you've got it,' and then walks off. This would've been the spot where, if you wanted people to be interested in this guy Hook, he'd snatch this moron by his neck, twist his arm around his rib cage, and give him a judo throw and splatter him on the ground and say, 'don't touch my s**t you weirdo,' and kick him in the face." (from 2:00 to 3:00)

Cornette continued:

"Then people would say, 'well, Hook.' But right now this guy that looks like he's as physically threatening as my pillow, destroys the young star's property. And the young star said, 'well you've got my attention.' Ooh. That means we're going to see more interaction, I suppose, between these two, so they're determined to bury Hook six feet deep without a breathing tube. Cause he's getting over. That's what I saw." (from 3:01 to 3:34)

Hook and Danhausen will meet face-to-face on AEW Rampage

Danhausen has been troubling Hook for a few weeks to get the second-generation star's attention. Danhausen succeeded in his attempts when he stomped on Hook's chips, and now the two will confront each other on AEW Rampage.

Hook's been booked as a no-nonsense killer so far, so his feud with a comedic character presents an interesting dynamic. The crowd has been receptive to both stars, and their confrontation should be a fun affair.

