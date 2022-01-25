'They are determined to kill Sting" - Wrestling veteran slams AEW for WCW legend's booking 

Jim Cornette is far from pleased with AEW for booking Sting to execute high-risk maneuvers during his matches, particularly at last week's Dynamite.

On Wednesday night's show, The Icon teamed up with his protege Darby Allin to square off against The Acclaimed in the main event. As usual, Sting didn't hesitate to go the extra mile and perform some jaw-dropping maneuvers.

The WCW legend dived off the stage to deliver a splash to Max Caster through a table at one point. Though the spot generated loud cheers from Washington DC fans, it also left a few concerned about Sting's well-being.

GetTheTables @GetTheTables_



#AEW



62 year old Sting jumping off stage into a table. #AEW Dynamite 62 year old Sting jumping off stage into a table. #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/EV9So3GE0R

One of them is Jim Cornette, who shared his thoughts on the latest episode of his podcast, Experience. The wrestling veteran stated that AEW seems determined to kill the 62-year-old by having him participate in such death-defying spots.

"He's 62, and then he's got to make another comeback, go out to the stage and dive off the stage and put Caster through the table with a splash. They are determined to kill Sting, and I'm not talking about killing his gimmick, I'm talking about killing him physically. There was no reason to do that," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette was also unhappy with the outcome of Sting's match on Dynamite

The wrestling legend feels that given AEW had ruled out Darby Allin from the equation even before the match started, it made little sense for the babyface team to win in the end.

Cornette believes the bout should have gone The Acclaimed's way, terming the decision to have the heel team lose as "stupid."

"Darby wins with a Coffin Drop. They did the angle to take the babyface out, so the babyface team could conceivably lose, and then they came back and put over the babyface team anyway. It's stupid, I couldn't believe it. That was brutal, what were the ratings from start to finish, how did anybody sit through this?" said Cornette.

While Cornette was displeased, the fans in attendance were elated to see Darby Allin and Sting win. It looks like the duo could next feud with the alliance of Andrade El Idolo and Hardy Family Office since AEW has already laid the seeds for this rivalry.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on AEW putting The Icon's physical well-being in danger? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Also Read Article Continues below

2 legends weighed in on the Danielson and Moxley interaction right here.

Edited by Angana Roy