"That may have been the worst match" - Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette lashes out at recent match from AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette is far from pleased with House of Black's match with Death Triangle from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday night's show, Malakai Black and Brodie King squared off against Penta and PAC, with House of Black coming up on top. Post-match, King and Black began beating down their opponents but were soon interrupted when the lights suddenly went off. Then, the debuting Buddy Matthews emerged, who sided with the House of Black to lay down Death Triangle.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran slammed the match and the subsequent angle.

Cornette stated that it was possibly the worst bout and segment AEW has ever put up, terming it simply "sh**s." Check out what he had to say:

"Then Malakia Black is scared of Buddy, but Buddy then starts kicking Penta. And now Malakai is happy, now he's joined them, now we got another person in this group. So it's two WWE rejects and one guy from the indies with tattoos all over him. That may have been the worst match, angle combination program they have done on this TV program, just sh**s. And it took them so long," Cornette said. (From 5:15 - 5:35 and 6:30 - 6:41)

House of Black is going from strength to strength in AEW

Despite Jim Cornette's criticisms, it's safe to say that House of Black would benefit tremendously from the addition of Buddy Matthews.

The former WWE star is one of the best in-ring talents in the wrestling business right now, and joining a stable like House of Black would now help him showcase his character work.

Considering there's still a spot left in the three-way AEW Tag Team Championships match at Revolution 2022, it'll be interesting to see if Malakai Black's faction can find a place in it.

They would bring a starkly different flavor to the match, which currently features Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express and reDRagon.

