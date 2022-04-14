"It's just this freak show garbage" - Former WWE manager blasts Jon Moxley's wrestling style

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his honest thoughts on Jon Moxley's wrestling style. He slammed the latter's match against Wheeler Yuta last week on AEW Rampage.

For those unaware, Mox and Yuta faced each other in a bloodbath last Friday. After several kick-outs, the Japanese star eventually passed out to a rear naked choke. After the bout, the ROH Pure Champion joined the Blackpool Combat Club when he shook hands with William Regal.

In the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager said that Jon Moxley was not living up to his supposed anti-hero gimmick.

"It's Moxley's gimmick to chew on people and bite people who want to break limbs and arms and legs and whatever. It's not even a Steve Austin where he's an anti-hero, when he's doing things to people that have done wrong to him," Cornette said. [from 10:18 - 10:32]

Cornette also believes that last week's match was ridiculous. He added that Yuta did not deserve to be in such a gruesome match against Moxley.

"It's just this freak show garbage death match... 'Oh he loves blood.'He's not going for revenge. The guy he's in the ring with is clearly overmatched but the people, the AEW fans, remember there's a set amount of them and we see them every week. They're cheering an uber heelish massacre from this supposed babyface on this f**king guy that doesn't deserve it and well the story is he must bleed to get in the Blackpool Combat.. oh for f**k sake," Cornette ended. [from 10:33 - 11:08]

Jon Moxley will be involved in a tag team trios match on AEW Rampage this Friday

The Blackpool Combat Club will have their first trios match on Friday's Rampage. They will face the Gunn Club consisting of Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

Jon Moxley recently fired some shots at the trio by saying that he didn't know them. He called his opponents "goofs," declaring he "would break their faces open" on Rampage.

Moxley and Yuta's match has had various reactions from fans and pundits. It will be interesting to see how they co-exist moving forward with the two now teaming.

