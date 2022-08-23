"Done like s**t" - Jim Cornette blasts WWE legend's heartbreaking family angle on AEW Dynamite last week

Jim Cornette criticized WWE legend Billy Gunn's recent segment last week on AEW Dynamite.

During the show, Billy's sons, Austin and Colten Gunn (The Gunn Club), squashed The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.). Amid their celebrations, Stokely Hathaway, who's been aggressively recruiting the Gunn Brothers, appeared.

In shocking fashion, Austin and Colten clobbered their father, seemingly at the behest of Hathaway. The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) rushed to the ring to save Billy from further punishment.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette commented on the angle being rushed. The WWE veteran further emphasized that the family feud wasn't believable in today's wrestling anymore.

"This was done like s**t because it just.... The match was just to get them out there and then they did the angle which they've been teasing somewhat anybody could see coming, but you can't believe that the kids are going to be beating up the father, just like brothers never wanted to do angles." [from 2:28 - 2:47]

Watch the clip from this episode:

The Gunn brothers are currently in heightened bad blood with The Acclaimed, which all started last month. With Stokely and Billy being the x-factors, it will be interesting to see where the rivalry goes over the next few weeks on AEW television.

Jim Cornette believed The Gunn Club and Billy Gunn should've remained together in AEW

Also on the same podcast topic for Billy Gunn's segment, Jim Cornette still found a way to praise Austin and Colten Gunn.

However, the 60-year-old noted that the father and son trio should've never broken up. The manager also added that the AEW tag team might still need the guidance of the WWE legend.

"The Gunns are f**king fantastic, the kids. I would have liked to have seen them with Billy because you know then, that makes sense, because they still need maybe a little mouthpiece or a little somebody in the corner but whatever," he said. [from 3:32 - 3:45]

In the aftermath of last week's heartbreaking betrayal, Billy will now go one-on-one against his eldest son, Colten, this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The Acclaimed will be in the corner of the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Did you like The Gunn Club's separation last week on Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcriptions.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA