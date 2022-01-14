"Small, bland, boring" – Jim Cornette isn't a fan of 27-year old AEW star

On a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling manager gave his take on new AEW signing Jake Atlas, who was formerly with WWE NXT until his release. Atlas was recently signed by All Elite Wrestling after a successful tryout match against Serpentico.

Speaking of Atlas, Jim Cornette felt that AEW already had a lot of people on the roster who excel at the same things Atlas excels at. Cornette said Atlas' wrestling persona was "bland" and "boring":

"I'm not going to eviscerate Jake Atlas. I've never met Jake Atlas. We saw Jake Atlas on NXT and I gave my opinion then and I'll recap it – small, bland, boring, not a lot of personality, does all the moves just like everybody else."

"I'm sorry this guy is hurt and I'm not wishing him ill but no – a bland, boring guy with not a lot of personality and a nice smile, not much size, doing moves and flippys and things, they got a hundred of those."

Jake Atlas picked up an injury on AEW Rampage

Jake Atlas wrestled his first match since signing with AEW on Rampage against Adam Cole. Atlas picked up a knee injury during the match, which saw him unable to take the Panama Sunrise from Cole. Adam Cole then improvised and locked in a heel hook to end the match so that the ringside doctor could check on Atlas.

𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 @JakeAtlasReal #AEWRampage I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! ✨ #AEWRampage

Atlas later took to Twitter to provide an update on his injury. Although it initially looked like the injury could be serious, Atlas said he was doing "fine." It's not clear if Atlas will miss TV time.

