"It was just unwatchable"- Jim Cornette lashes out at recent AEW match

Jim Cornette recently slammed the six-man tag team match pitting Adam Cole and reDRagon against Hangman Page and Jurassic Express, which went down on AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam last week.

The two teams delivered a barnburner contest in the opening match that night, as they put every possible maneuver in their arsenal on display. In the end, Cole landed The Boom on Jungle Boy to secure victory for himself, O'Reilly and Fish.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager criticized the entire playout of the match. Cornette even quipped that referee Rick Knox was "useless" during the bout:

"The six guys flipping for no reason. The corpse referee was involved, so every move that they had ever seen with no logic or common sense or continuity or reasoning took place with tags until there were no tags, and then there were some more tags, but the referee's so useless it doesn't matter anyway," Cornette said. (1:12 onwards)

Cornette further described the entire match as unwatchable. The veteran expressed concern for O'Reilly, who's well-trained in MMA:

"It was 20 minutes into the show before this thing was over with it, and it was just unwatchable. And you know, the one I feel the worst for is Kyle O'Reilly, because as we talked about, he really has something different and such a different style, and it lent itself well to an MMA kind of fighting thing. He trained in that, and now you know, this is just ridiculous. And there's no wrestling. There's no attempt at wrestling" (2:07 onwards)

Adam Cole and reDRagon could get another shot at AEW titles

Adam Cole and reDRagon had a rough outing at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, as these men lost their respective title matches that night.

The Panama City Playboy failed to dethrone Hangman Page, while Fish and O'Reilly lost to Jurassic Express in a three-way match involving The Young Bucks.

However, the former Undisputed Era members can stake their claim at the AEW World and Tag Team titles, respectively, now that they've scored a win against the reigning champions.

