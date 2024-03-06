Jim Cornette calls top AEW star the "biggest f***ing moron" and a "mental case" for nearly killing himself

Jim Cornette often shares his thoughts on AEW programming. He recently commented on a high-risk spot involving a prominent name at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

The name in question is Darby Allin. He dived off a ladder onto a glass sheet at ringside during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution. The 31-year-old suffered multiple cuts on his back due to the high-flying maneuver. After the controversial sequence, many fans and professionals were concerned about Allin's well-being.

On the latest episode of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette criticized Allin's booking in All Elite Wrestling:

"Here's why I am done with Darby: Because, unlike most of these guys that AEW has j**ed off the indies, he's got some talent and some charisma. He has an appeal. And as I mentioned years ago, before, you know, we found it wasn't going to take place. If you produced him and you brought him along, he could be a dynamic underdog babyface that f***ing sells and blah blah blah, but they have made it so preposterous that nothing can stop him, and the littlest guy just comes back from everything."

Cornette further claimed that Allin must be "put away" for his own safety:

"Then, we've gotten to know that as a person, as a human being, Darby Allin is the biggest f***ing moron who has ever stepped foot on this earth and drawn a breath. He is a god**nm mental case, and he ought to be put away somewhere for his own safety and those of others." [14:42 - 15:20]

The former WWE manager added that the two-time TNT Champion's high-risk moves made the pro wrestling business look like "sh*t":

"He's not producible because he is a complete idiot. Even if you tell him, 'Don't do this s**t, you make the business look like s**t, you make it phony as f**k, you are going to kill yourself, and we're gonna lose our investment in you because you ain't gonna be worth a s**t,' all those many reasons. He just wants to do this s**t. because he doesn't care whether he hurts himself or not, which is the classic, textbook definition of a f**ing moron." he rounded off the conversation." [15:21 - 16:03]

Jim Cornette previously slammed AEW stars for their risky wrestling style

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has been focused on producing memorable matches for fans since the promotion's inception. However, he has drawn flak from Jim Cornette for not caring about the safety of his performers.

On an episode of The Experience, Cornette drew parallels between the wrestling style of WWE and AEW stars:

"WWE is at least trying to extend these guys' and girls' careers somewhat by not letting them do insane s**t that's going to lead to multiple surgeries and a lifelong pain management issue by the time they're 40 or whatever." [3.08 - 3.29]

The former WWE manager added that All Elite Wrestling stars might suffer from long-term health issues and injuries because they consistently engaged in risky spots in matches:

"But on the other side of the coin [AEW], you've got people flying through f***ing furniture and landing on concrete and sharp implement all around, and it's like a godd**n rib. It's like a f***ing obstacle course. I just can't help but think because some of these people are going to be titanium by the time they're f***ing 40," Cornette added. [3.44 - 4.12]

After Revolution, Darby Allin seemingly received multiple stitches but is not expected to be away from in-ring action for long.

What did you think about Allin's dive at Revolution? Tell us in the comments section.

