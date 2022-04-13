"He doesn't have to be on television" - Jim Cornette gives his take on how popular AEW star should be booked

Jim Cornette recently discussed how AEW should book rising star 'Platinum' Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

Caster recently faced debuting Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament qualifier match on AEW Dynamite. Platinum was defeated after a Muscle Buster from Joe, who showed no ring rust as he displayed his agility and athleticism.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary wrestling manager stated that The Acclaimed member shouldn't be featured that much on TV. He also cited one of the 'Hippocratic Oaths' of proper utilization of a young wrestler.

"He doesn't have to be on television. It's the Hippocratic Oath of wrestling. First, do no harm. If you want to use a guy in the future but you can't book him right now in such a way that is beneficial to him and you got all that money, just leave him the f**k off or let him just get wins over there and get some experience if he needs it," Cornette added. [from 7:06 - 7:27]

Jim Cornette thinks Max Caster should gain further experience without TV exposure

Cornette also said that Caster could feature on the company's off-air shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation.

The veteran manager pointed out that as long as Caster wins, it will help him grow as a singles star. The latter has already mastered promo skills through his rap.

"But they do YouTube, Dark Elevation, whatever the f**k. Put Caster out there, let him rap and let him have a five-minute match with somebody that he beats. I don't care what their name is and it's not on television, just experience and keep him in motion," Cornette said. [from 6:06 - 6:24]

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo "When we beat them in the ratings, he was their champ " then there was the towel line, injury prone line etc. Max Caster killed in on this rap."When we beat them in the ratings, he was their champ "then there was the towel line, injury prone line etc. #AEWDynamite Max Caster killed in on this rap. 😂😂😂 "When we beat them in the ratings, he was their champ " 👀😂 then there was the towel line, injury prone line etc. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/qmSRlUk4De

Caster is certainly one of the rising stars AEW has to offer right now, with his rap skills working as a catalyst for his fame. It's up to the company how they will push him as a singles wrestler as his partner Anthony Bowens remains sidelined with an injury.

