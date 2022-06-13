Jim Cornette gives his honest opinion on whether AEW should have a brand split or not

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette dismissed the idea of AEW having a brand split despite the company's large roster.

AEW has two TV programs, Dynamite on Wednesdays and Rampage on Fridays, with two YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation. However, AEW currently doesn't employ a brand split. Top names are televised regularly, while undercard wrestlers are placed on internet shows.

On the latest episode of Cornette's Drive-Thru, a fan asked Cornette and co-host Brian Last whether AEW should employ a split. Jim said the company shouldn't split, should keep the same roster, and should defend titles regularly:

"No, don't split the brand. Obviously, you should feature some people on TV on Friday that you didn't feature on Wednesday and vice versa. But don't make them completely separate brands because then.... number one, you're giving Tony Khan the task of picking who gets to be on what show, and since he does the weird job he does on everything else, then you'd end up seeing Daniel Garcia in the main event every Wednesday night instead of just once every three weeks. No, keep a roster, have an individual champion and a tag team champion and a f****ng TV champion or whatever if you want to, but keep the same roster and just have the discipline." (from 1:10 to 2:00)

Cornette said Dynamite should be the main show and Rampage the secondary show while keeping the same roster. He added that doing so will complement top names and angles continuation.

Jim Cornette proposed an idea instead of an AEW brand split

As the same episode continued, Cornette said both shows should work together with the same talent, with only the name of the company being kept as one:

"Use the rest of it to juice up what you've done on Wednesday night, a package, a recap. Comments about what happened and looking forward to the next week. Use it to promote your show the following Wednesday. Use Wednesday to promote the show on Friday, make them work together and they have their place in the pecking order but not completely different talent or then the only thing you've got similar between the two programs is the name AEW." (from 2:46 to 3:15)

While Jim Cornette disagreed with a potential AEW brand split, fans have been clamoring for it as some wrestlers aren't utilized well, especially on TV. For now, the company isn't doing the split, but it'll be interesting to see if they eventually entertain the idea due to the large roster.

