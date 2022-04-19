"That's a wrestling angle" - Jim Cornette is a big fan of recent AEW Dynamite segment

Jim Cornette gave his honest opinion on MJF and Wardlow's segment from last week's AEW Dynamite.

Last Wednesday, MJF and 'Captain' Shawn Dean faced off in a singles match. Wardlow suddenly appeared at ringside during the bout but was stopped by security guys. This led to Dean winning after referee Bryce Remsburg counted out MJF, much to Wardlow's pleasure.

In the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette pointed out that people were eager to see Wardlow destroy MJF. He added that the big man was naturally over because of his intimidating presence.

"When you get reactions like this and you look like that and you're coming in and laying waste to people and the babies are going in the air, that's f**king over. They [fans] want to see this. They want to see Wardlow get his hands on MJF. They want to see this kind of s**t that where he throws people away because he's a giant f**king behemoth," Cornette said. [from 7:19 - 7:40]

He also stated that the increasing tension between MJF and Wardlow was an example of a 'wrestling angle,' where people are invested in the storyline.

"This was a wrestling angle. You want to see these two get a hold of each other or specifically Wardlow get a hold of MJF more now than you did last week. That's a wrestling angle," Cornette added. [from 7:56 - 8:08]

Check out the clips from this episode below:

Wardlow will be in action during this week's AEW Dynamite

After storming the arenas despite being 'banned,' Wardlow will finally compete again this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He will face fellow behemoth The Butcher from the Andrade Family Office, who got paid by MJF last week.

On Rampage, The Butcher squared off against Barrett Brown to prepare for his upcoming match. The former sent a message to Wardlow by squashing the opponent with a massive powerbomb.

MJF and Wardlow's animosity has gone to a whole new level as their hatred toward each other increases every week. It will also be interesting to see how Wardlow fares against The Butcher this week on Dynamite.

