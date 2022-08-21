"Change the way I f***ing throw up after dinner" - Wrestling veteran comments on bold Kenny Omega statement after Dynamite

Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on Kenny Omega wanting to change the way wrestling is consumed.

Omega made his return to AEW on this week's Dynamite. After his win in a trios bout on the show, he addressed the fans and thanked them. He noted that he is here to create a legacy that is not winning titles and match ratings. Omega further claimed he would reach the goal by changing the world through wrestling.

Speaking on an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette questioned how Omega would achieve his goals. He also added that The Cleaner is seemingly convinced of his own abilities.

"He is going to change the f***ing way I throw up after dinner. Maybe he is going to send it to you by mental telepathy. These thwarts are convinced that they are hugely important. Vastly more important than they actually are. But the douchebaggery drips from them every time you hear them speak. And who are they trying to identify with here? Other douchebags with sing-song voices?" (5:05 onwards)

Kenny Omega promises to give the audience the best wrestling matches

Omega and the Young Bucks, combinedly known as The Elite, defeated La Faccion Ingobernables to proceed further in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament last Wednesday.

In a post-show promo, the returning star promised to award the crowd with some of the best wrestling matches ever. The Cleaner stated that his faction is on a mission to reward viewers through their in-ring work.

"That’s fine because we’re gonna give you the greatest singles matches. We’re gonna give you guys the greatest hardcore matches, mixed matches, women’s matches, all different kinds of matches. It’s going to be a smorgasbord of wrestling. That was always the mission statement, and as long as The Elite are here, we will make sure that you guys get that variety every time we perform." (H/T: Fightful.com)

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are scheduled to take on the winner of the United Empire and Death Triangle match in the ongoing Trios World Championship Tournament. Fans will have to wait to see which team will reign supreme moving forward.

