Jim Cornette comments on the possibility of WWE legend's sons leaving AEW to work under Triple H & Stephanie McMahon's regime

AEW has quite a few second-generation stars on its roster, but none seem to rival the potential of the Gunn Club. After some speculation on whom WWE could pick up next, Jim Cornette gave his take on whether the sons of Billy Gunn have a future in the rival promotion.

The Gunn Club quickly went from AEW DARK jobbers to legitimate Tag Team Championship contenders over the past few months. They have not only betrayed their former friends, The Acclaimed, but also their father, and are now aligned with the heel stable The Firm. Due to this, the duo have drawn the attention of the wrestling audience.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran briefly speculated that The Gunn Club could jump to WWE by proxy of their father.

"There’s guys that would work on the roster in the WWE, the Gunn boys at some point in the future? Billy Gunn already has." Corenette said. (02:49:02 onward).

colten gunn @coltengunn



‍ ‍ dropkick almost too perfect dropkick almost too perfect 😮‍💨😮‍💨 https://t.co/l1RZlJZVdS

With a father like Billy Gunn, and growing up around some of the biggest WWE names in the industry, the future does seem very bright for the duo. Only time will tell if they make it big in AEW or WWE, but in 2022 they've clearly reestablished themselves as legitimate wrestlers.

Booker T claimed that he wouldn't be surprised if he saw the AEW duo make the jump to WWE

Billy Gunn had quite the career in WWE and was once a prominent member of the D-Generation X stable where he largely established himself and gained popularity. Now that his sons are finding their feet, could they in turn follow in the footsteps of their father?

During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled his own jump between TNA and WWE.

"Would I be surprised? Not one bit; not one bit if I saw Billy Gunn show up in WWE. That’s just the way the business works, and I’ve said that before as far as guys going to AEW, just like me leaving WWE and going to TNA. Boom! Three years later, I’m back." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

It remains to be seen if The Gunn Club will end up making the jump or not, but at this point, they seem comfortable in All Elite Wrestling. Will the duo first be eyeing a run with the Tag Team Championships before leaving, or will they be All Elite for life?

