"Don't make it look worse" - Jim Cornette compares Brock Lesnar to top AEW star

Former commentator Jim Cornette recently compared AEW star Wardlow to current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The veteran criticized the 34-year-old's booking on last week's Dynamite.

During the March 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow was restrained by security in an attempt to get his hands on MJF. The Salt of the Earth had some harsh words for Mr. Mayhem after the latter cost him a match against CM Punk at the Revolution pay-per-view.

While speaking on his podcast The Experience, Jim Cornette highlighted how Wardlow was made to look weak during the aforementioned segment. The former commentator wanted the creative team to book Mr. Mayhem in a similar manner to The Beast Incarnate.

“They could have done this right and been accused of copying Brock Lesnar but it still would have been done right, or they could have done this exactly like this and buried Wardlow as a goof which is what they did. You don’t immobilize a guy like that, if you’ve got the security there they should have been fodder for him to f****** beat up and throw around while MJF made his escape, and even got to [Shawn] Spears, MJF needed to be the one to make the escape." (3:09-3:38)

By not putting up much of a fight, the former Pinnacle member was made to look like an afterthought in the eyes of Cornette.

"Yes of course they’re doing the same thing on the other channel, well here’s an idea; just don’t do the same thing they’re doing on the other channel. Or if you’re going to do it don’t make your guy look so much worse than the other channel’s guy. Wardlow’s a d****** with his d*** in his hand after this.” (3:38-3:55)

Jim Cornette helped Brock Lesnar in his early career

Despite being associated with Paul Heyman early in his WWE career, many fans forget that it was Jim Cornette who helped Brock Lesnar with his presentation.

Cornette joined Ohio Valley Wrestling in 1999 as the lead booker and was an integral part of the development of many performers. The territory would help produce several household names such as Randy Orton, Batista, and John Cena.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion on Wardlow? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "The Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh