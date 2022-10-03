"This could be great sh*t" - Wrestling veteran equates top AEW star's Dynamite segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE legend's feud

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette compared the segment between AEW's MJF and Wheeler Yuta to the feud between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock during WWE's Attitude Era.

Last week on Dynamite, MJF watched Jon Moxley's AEW World Title defense against Juice Robinson from the arena's Sky Box.

After the bout, MJF reminded everyone that he holds the Chip that he won at AEW All Out in the Casino Ladder Match. That Chip allows him a free pass to cash in at any time he likes for a shot at the World Title. As he was talking, Wheeler Yuta came behind him and began an assault. The beatdown continued until security came out to stop it.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on the segment. He mentioned that the segment could have been as good as any segment between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin but was ruined by mediocre talent.

"Yuta shows behind MJF in the sky box and they have a big fight with security. I guess mainly what I was saying if they were doing all that stuff they are doing with Yuta with a star, this could be great sh*t. I’m just saying, the sky box fight that had the elements of Steve Austin and The Rock in the Attitude Era. It’s not the angle that is bad, it is the sub-par talent they put into ‘em. Anything would be better than Yuta, although, I don’t f***ing know actually,” Jim Cornett said. [2:12:53 - 2:13:44]

Jim Cornette bashes AEW President Tony Khan for his unconventional booking style

Speaking on the same episode of Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran ridiculed AEW President Tony Khan for booking babyfaces, Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, against each other.

"Again, you got two babyfaces (Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page). Tony (Khan) always backs himself in this corner where he has no choice but to have two babyfaces standing there staring at each other over this world title but at least this time he has an instigator MJF was up in the sky box and he’s going to cash his chip in Cincinnati." [2:12:16 - 2:12:40]

Hangman Page is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the world title in the champion's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Who is your pick to win the title match? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : 0 votes