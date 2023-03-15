Jim Cornette condemns AEW star 'ripping off' Brock Lesnar's finisher move

AEW has one of the biggest rosters in modern-day pro wrestling and many stars often get compared to the likes of Brock Lesnar. Wardlow recently utilized the F10 against Powerhouse Hobbs. However, Jim Cornette believes the move takes attention away from the star.

Despite pulling off the devastating move, Wardlow was still unsuccessful in defending the TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs, who has now aligned himself with QT Marshall. Many fans criticized the finish, especially since Mr. Mayhem only just regained the title.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran pointed out why Wardlow shouldn't be utilizing a finisher so similar to Brock Lesnar's.

"The F10? Don't rip off the name of your finish - especially if you're a babyface - from the biggest g****mn star in the business, because then that just calls attention to him. Wardlow hits his F10, gets a two-count, and there's no pop. Because everybody knew that's not the finish, they no-selled the Spinebuster, whatever the f**k." (02:35:03 onward).

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently criticized Wardlow's handling in AEW and warned that this could result in his career permanently fizzling out at this rate.

Jim Cornette also found fault in how the two AEW stars were seemingly equally green

AEW's roster is often under fire due to the size of the locker room, but also due to the number of injuries sustained on television. Many stars have suffered near career-ending injuries, but so far nothing too serious has happened.

During the same podcast, Cornette pointed out how fans were calling for tables instead of cheering the stars on, and how this was likely due to the match coming off as a "stunt show."

"And then the fans started chanting 'we want tables' so there's two supposed top stars in the ring and the fans are chanting for the furniture. 'Cause all they're looking at is a stunt show, this was not meant to mean anything. It was a disservice to these guys and these guys are both so green." (02:35:24 onward).

It's currently unclear whether Wardlow is done with Powerhouse Hobbs at this stage, as he could move on to a storyline against MJF. Either way, it seems like Hobbs could be AEW's TNT Champion for quite some time forward.

